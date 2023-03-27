Man inherits traditional Tibetan metal forging techniques in SW China’s Xizang

Lhapa Khyungda, head of Zhaxi Jicai Gold, Silver and Bronze Ware Factory, is a representative inheritor of Tibetan metal forging techniques (the gold, silver and copper forging techniques of the Tashi Jicai village), a national intangible cultural heritage, in Shigatse city, southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region.

Lhapa Khyungda (front row, left), head of Zhaxi Jicai Gold, Silver and Bronze Ware Factory, instructs a worker in Shigatse city, southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

The inheritor is busy expanding his factory and recruiting more workers to produce gold, silver and bronze ware.

Born in 1964, Lhapa Khyungda started to learn gold, silver and copper forging techniques from his father in 1980. He became head of the factory in 1996 when it faced operational difficulty.

“Back then, most of our workers were not skilled so we couldn’t guarantee the quality of our products. We also faced poor management,” the inheritor said.

A worker checks silver ware at Zhaxi Jicai Gold, Silver and Bronze Ware Factory in Shigatse city, southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Lhapa Khyungda then rolled out measures such as encouraging skilled craftsmen to train newbies and improving the techniques to meet market demands for various gold, silver and bronze ware.

“We have always sought bigger markets by turning the factory that was once a workshop specialized in making wares for the Tashilhunpo Monastery into one that also produces daily necessities for ordinary people. Now we are developing souvenirs for tourists,”Lhapa Khyungda said.

The factory produces hundreds of products, including metal ware for temples, decorations for ancient buildings, and souvenirs for tourists.

Workers work on silver wares at Zhaxi Jicai Gold, Silver and Bronze Ware Factory in Shigatse city, southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region, March 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

The factory now has over 20 workers, including 15 trained by Lhapa Khyungda. It doesn’t charge fees for young people learning the techniques in the first three years of their apprenticeship and provides living allowances to them.

Pasang Tashi, 32, is a medium-level craftsman who has been engaged in the industry for six years at the factory. He earns a monthly salary of 4,500 yuan ($658) to 6,500 yuan.

“In the past, family inheritance was the main way for passing on the traditional craft. Now I try my best to teach anyone who wants to learn the techniques,”Lhapa Khyungda said.

Photo taken on March 9, 2023 shows metal ware displayed at Zhaxi Jicai Gold, Silver and Bronze Ware Factory in Shigatse city, southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

