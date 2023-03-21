Home>>
Solar halo observed over Lhasa
(Ecns.cn) 16:24, March 21, 2023
A solar halo appears in the sky in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, March 20, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Lin)
