4,000 cotton rose seeds return from space sprout

Ecns.cn) 16:32, March 23, 2023

A researcher observes the sprouting cotton rose seeds that returned from space with China's Shenzhou-14 and 15 manned spaceships at Chengdu Botanical Garden, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

A total of 4,000 cotton rose seeds have started germinating in Chengdu, and are expected to bloom as early as 2024.

