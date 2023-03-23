Home>>
4,000 cotton rose seeds return from space sprout
A researcher observes the sprouting cotton rose seeds that returned from space with China's Shenzhou-14 and 15 manned spaceships at Chengdu Botanical Garden, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 22, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
A total of 4,000 cotton rose seeds have started germinating in Chengdu, and are expected to bloom as early as 2024.
