The story of a legendary seed

(People's Daily App) 15:34, June 17, 2022

A seed may be small that can be easily discarded or wasted. But it can also be big enough to change the international landscape.

President Xi Jinping once said, "It is wrong to think that food supply is no longer an essential problem. Chinese people should hold their rice bowls firmly in their own hands, with grain mainly produced by themselves."

