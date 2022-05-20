China's only seed bank for cold-region crops completes expansion in Heilongjiang

A staff member carries boxes of seeds at a seed bank for cold-region crops in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2022. The expansion of China's only seed bank for cold-region crops has been completed recently to raise its seed preservation capacity from 80,000 to 200,000 samples.

The crop germplasm bank, located in China's northernmost province of Heilongjiang, has preserved more than 50,000 samples of various crops. Over 2,000 samples of wild soybeans, a second-class protected plant in China, have been stored in the bank, accounting for 25 percent of the nation's total. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A staff member (R) operates to enter a mid-term storehouse at a seed bank for cold-region crops in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2022. The expansion of China's only seed bank for cold-region crops has been completed recently to raise its seed preservation capacity from 80,000 to 200,000 samples.

A staff member checks wild soybean seeds at a seed bank for cold-region crops in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2022. The expansion of China's only seed bank for cold-region crops has been completed recently to raise its seed preservation capacity from 80,000 to 200,000 samples.

Staff members check soybean seeds at a seed bank for cold-region crops in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2022. The expansion of China's only seed bank for cold-region crops has been completed recently to raise its seed preservation capacity from 80,000 to 200,000 samples.

Soybean seeds are pictured at a seed bank for cold-region crops in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2022. The expansion of China's only seed bank for cold-region crops has been completed recently to raise its seed preservation capacity from 80,000 to 200,000 samples.

A staff member checks seeds at a seed bank for cold-region crops in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2022. The expansion of China's only seed bank for cold-region crops has been completed recently to raise its seed preservation capacity from 80,000 to 200,000 samples.

A staff member checks soybean seeds at a seed bank for cold-region crops in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2022. The expansion of China's only seed bank for cold-region crops has been completed recently to raise its seed preservation capacity from 80,000 to 200,000 samples.

A staff member checks soybean seeds at a seed bank for cold-region crops in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2022. The expansion of China's only seed bank for cold-region crops has been completed recently to raise its seed preservation capacity from 80,000 to 200,000 samples.

Soybean seeds are pictured at a seed bank for cold-region crops in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2022. The expansion of China's only seed bank for cold-region crops has been completed recently to raise its seed preservation capacity from 80,000 to 200,000 samples.

A staff member checks seeds at a seed bank for cold-region crops in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2022. The expansion of China's only seed bank for cold-region crops has been completed recently to raise its seed preservation capacity from 80,000 to 200,000 samples.

A staff member checks seeds at a seed bank for cold-region crops in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2022. The expansion of China's only seed bank for cold-region crops has been completed recently to raise its seed preservation capacity from 80,000 to 200,000 samples.

A staff member checks soybean seeds at a seed bank for cold-region crops in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2022. The expansion of China's only seed bank for cold-region crops has been completed recently to raise its seed preservation capacity from 80,000 to 200,000 samples.

A staff member displays wild soybean seeds at a seed bank for cold-region crops in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2022. The expansion of China's only seed bank for cold-region crops has been completed recently to raise its seed preservation capacity from 80,000 to 200,000 samples.

A staff member monitors the real-time statistics of a seed bank for cold-region crops in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2022. The expansion of China's only seed bank for cold-region crops has been completed recently to raise its seed preservation capacity from 80,000 to 200,000 samples.

