Home>>
A seed is able to change the whole world
(People's Daily App) 13:33, October 21, 2022
In this video, Wang Hailin, a journalist from the People's Daily, interviews Lin Zhanxi, a delegate to the 20th CPC National Congress, and chief scientist of the China National Engineering Research Center of Juncao Technology.
They talk about the stories behind Juncao.
Click on the video to see more details.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese cauliflower seeds blooming in Pakistan farmlands
- The story of a legendary seed
- China's only seed bank for cold-region crops completes expansion in Heilongjiang
- Yazhou Bay Seed Laboratory in Sanya, S China's Hainan
- Chinese experts reveal genetic variation basis in watermelon seed size
- Hainan seed laboratory facilitates technological innovation of seed industry
- The ladder of prosperity with seeds of hope
- China to strengthen supervision of seed industry
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.