We Are China

A seed is able to change the whole world

(People's Daily App) 13:33, October 21, 2022

In this video, Wang Hailin, a journalist from the People's Daily, interviews Lin Zhanxi, a delegate to the 20th CPC National Congress, and chief scientist of the China National Engineering Research Center of Juncao Technology.

They talk about the stories behind Juncao.

Click on the video to see more details.

