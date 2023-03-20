14th China Int'l Seed Expo kicks off in north China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 10:02, March 20, 2023

A visitor asks for information to an exhibitor during the 14th China International Seed Expo in north China's Tianjin, March 18, 2023. The 14th China International Seed Expo and the 19th National Seed Information Exchange and Commodity Trading Fair kicked off in Tianjin on Saturday, and the China Tianjin Seed Industry Revitalization Conference 2023 and Tianjin International Seed Expo 2023 were also held here, attracting participants from more than 1,200 seed enterprises, scientific research institutions and seed production bases. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A visitor communicates with an exhibitor during the 14th China International Seed Expo in north China's Tianjin, March 18, 2023. The 14th China International Seed Expo and the 19th National Seed Information Exchange and Commodity Trading Fair kicked off in Tianjin on Saturday, and the China Tianjin Seed Industry Revitalization Conference 2023 and Tianjin International Seed Expo 2023 were also held here, attracting participants from more than 1,200 seed enterprises, scientific research institutions and seed production bases. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

This photo taken on March 18, 2023 shows wheat seeds being exhibited during the 14th China International Seed Expo in north China's Tianjin. The 14th China International Seed Expo and the 19th National Seed Information Exchange and Commodity Trading Fair kicked off in Tianjin on Saturday, and the China Tianjin Seed Industry Revitalization Conference 2023 and Tianjin International Seed Expo 2023 were also held here, attracting participants from more than 1,200 seed enterprises, scientific research institutions and seed production bases. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

This photo taken on March 18, 2023 shows an automatic counting device being exhibited during the 14th China International Seed Expo in north China's Tianjin. The 14th China International Seed Expo and the 19th National Seed Information Exchange and Commodity Trading Fair kicked off in Tianjin on Saturday, and the China Tianjin Seed Industry Revitalization Conference 2023 and Tianjin International Seed Expo 2023 were also held here, attracting participants from more than 1,200 seed enterprises, scientific research institutions and seed production bases. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A woman presents products through livestreaming during the 14th China International Seed Expo in north China's Tianjin, March 18, 2023. The 14th China International Seed Expo and the 19th National Seed Information Exchange and Commodity Trading Fair kicked off in Tianjin on Saturday, and the China Tianjin Seed Industry Revitalization Conference 2023 and Tianjin International Seed Expo 2023 were also held here, attracting participants from more than 1,200 seed enterprises, scientific research institutions and seed production bases. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

