3rd CICPE to kick off in Hainan in mid-April

Xinhua) 17:36, March 07, 2023

Staff members check a themed plane to prepare for the China International Consumer Products Expo at Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

The third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) is scheduled to kick off in mid-April in south China's Hainan Province.

An opening ceremony for the expo, to be held in the city of Haikou, will be held on April 10. The expo will last through April 15.

