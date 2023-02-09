Kuwait Int'l Technology Exhibition kicks off

Xinhua) 14:26, February 09, 2023

People visit Kuwait International Technology Exhibition in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, on Feb. 8, 2023. Kuwait International Technology Exhibition with the participation of over 80 entities kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

A man visits Kuwait International Technology Exhibition in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, on Feb. 8, 2023. Kuwait International Technology Exhibition with the participation of over 80 entities kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

People visit Kuwait International Technology Exhibition in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, on Feb. 8, 2023. Kuwait International Technology Exhibition with the participation of over 80 entities kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)