Feature: Chinese agricultural tech shines at Bangladesh's expo

DHAKA, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The "11th International Agro Tech Bangladesh-2023", South Asia's largest milling technology exhibition, was held between Feb. 2 to Feb. 4 in Bangladesh's capital city Dhaka.

The exhibition is being held concurrently with the three-day "Grain Tech Bangladesh-2023" and "Food Tech Dhaka Expo-2023", bringing together sector insiders from home and abroad, especially China, under one roof.

LA Trade Fairs and Exhibitions Private Limited, a local event management firm, and Rural Development Academy (RDA) of the Bangladeshi government, jointly organized the exhibitions which kicked off here on Thursday.

Almost everything from a farm to a consumer's dining table is covered by the "Agro Tech, Grain Tech, and Food Tech" exhibitions, which showcased cutting edge-technologies for rice millers, feed millers, flour millers, pulse millers, boilers, etc.

Re-boilers, grain dryers, milling machinery, dairy and poultry equipment, animal health technology, processing plants, baking machinery, cooling systems, and packaging machinery, with all kinds of printing technology, including bagging machinery, labeling, barcode technology, etc., are all being showcased at the exhibition.

Engineer Rezaul Karim, senior general manager (technology and engineering division) of Bangladesh's leading Deshbandhu Group, said, "What I have found is that the Chinese technology and machinery perform extremely well and cost less."

Nowadays, Chinese machines are becoming more and more popular in Bangladesh, farmers and millers are extremely interested in using reasonably priced Chinese machines that are easy to operate, he added.

He said Bangladeshi people are also very familiar with Chinese technology and the local people can use an array of high-tech products that are made in China.

As result, both countries benefit mutually, said the private company official.

"I think more than 60 percent of equipment coming into Bangladesh is from China and our farmers are using these machines in our agricultural sectors," he said.

"Output has rapidly increased, that's why I appreciate the Chinese technology."

"I thank the Chinese people and the Chinese government and the Bangladeshi people and Bangladeshi government who helped expedite this cooperation," Karim said.

Kazi Sanowar Uddin, who is the managing director of the Limra Trade Fair and Exhibition, has been organizing the expo for a long time.

"We've been organizing this fair internationally for the past 14 years," Uddin said, "About 198 companies have directly participated here and there are 560 booths at the expo."

"We are people of South Asia and China is near to us. Their technology is advanced as well as renewable," Uddin said.

China is Bangladesh's very close friend helping to develop the Bangladeshi agro-industry by providing advanced technology, maintaining high quality at affordable prices, and providing after-sales service, he said.

"The main objective of our fair is to add value along with technological development and add value to the producer sharing the Chinese technology. All the advanced issues in these fields help us and our farmers a lot," Uddin continued.

"So we got a lot of response from the Chinese at this event."

"I welcome and wish them to reenter the market, and day by day people will use their technology again and business will flourish for all," hoped the expo organizer.

Nicho Fu is the Bangladeshi country representative of Famsun Co. Ltd. which has been doing business in Bangladesh for more than 10 years.

"We do a lot of business in Bangladesh, including feed milling at the farm and the silo and some other businesses here, and we want to enlarge and extend our business industrially, like into oil industry," said Fu.

He expressed the hope that his company has a bright future in Bangladesh with more and more farmers here seeking affordable Chinese technologies for augmenting production at a reasonable cost.

Caesar is the sale manager of Huali Co. Ltd., the company which started business since 2004 and mainly supports poultry farmers with technologies.

He said Bangladeshi customers are very good and very friendly, and they are striving hard to improve their business in the country with fresh opportunities across the country for their equipment, machinery and raw materials.

