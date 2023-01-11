2022 World Digital Agriculture Conference focuses on technologies for agricultural modernization

The 2022 World Digital Agriculture Conference and the 21st Guangdong Seed Industry Expo have been held recently in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

The conference and the expo have attracted a large number of representatives both at home and abroad. They have exchanged views on various topics related to modernization of farm production, including the application of modern breeding technology, chip technology, support policies for digital agriculture, and digital transformation of agriculture.

The application of the metaverse was one of the highlights of the event, which showcased more than 6,000 species of vegetables through online exhibitions featuring Virtual Reality (VR) technology.

An online digital forum was also held simultaneously on the sideline of the conference. Agricultural experts,officials and businessmen zeroed in on the current agricultural situation and pooled their wisdom to facilitate digital agriculture development.

At the same time, 11 cities in Guangdong Province held sessions online to present audiences with fine strains of local crops and high-quality farm tools.

The conference was part of Guangdong Province's move to boost agricultural modernization via digital tools.

