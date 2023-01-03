Agriculture, related industries account for 16.05 pct of China's GDP

Xinhua) 09:28, January 03, 2023

Aerial photo taken on June 8, 2022 shows harvesters working in wheat fields in Xisong Village of Sansi Township, Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- The added value of agriculture and related industries in China was 18.44 trillion yuan (2.65 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2021, up 10.5 percent over the previous year (not excluding price factors).

It accounted for 16.05 percent of GDP, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

In a breakdown, the added value of agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry, and fishery accounted for 47.2 percent of the total.

The added value of processing and manufacturing of edible agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry, and fishery products accounted for 20.9 percent of the total.

The added value of agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry, fishery and related product circulation services accounted for 14 percent of the total.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)