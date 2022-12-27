China updates 2021 GDP growth to 8.4%

11:17, December 27, 2022 By Zhou Lanxu ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Aerial photo taken on May 26, 2021 shows the Yangpu international container port at Yangpu economic development zone in South China's Hainan province. [Photo/Xinhua]

China's GDP increased by 8.4 percent to 114.92 trillion yuan ($16.52 trillion) in 2021, according to the updated data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.

The NBS has recently carried out the final verification of last year's GDP data and updated China's GDP in 2021 to 114.92 trillion yuan, up by 556.7 billion yuan compared with the preliminary number released in January, the bureau said on Tuesday.

Based on the final verification, the country's real GDP growth came in at 8.4 percent year-on-year last year, up by 0.3 percentage point compared with the preliminary figure, the NBS said.

According to China's GDP accounting and data release system, annual GDP accounting includes two steps: preliminary accounting and final verification. The NBS conducted the final verification of 2021 GDP data based on the annual NBS report as well as financial data of the Ministry of Finance and relevant departments.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)