China's financial sector GDP up 5.9 pct in Q2
(Xinhua) 09:32, July 17, 2022
BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China's financial sector GDP went up 5.9 percent in the second quarter from a year ago to 2.4249 trillion yuan (359.23 billion U.S. dollars), official data showed Saturday.
The property sector GDP went down 7 percent in the second quarter year on year to 1.8605 trillion yuan, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.
The GDP growth by sector followed Friday's data that the country's GDP grew 0.4 percent in the second quarter from a year ago to 29.2464 trillion yuan.
