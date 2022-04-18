China's GDP expands 4.8 pct in Q1

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- China's economy got off to a steady start in the first quarter of 2022 despite challenges from an increasingly complex international environment and resurgences of COVID-19 cases at home.

The country's gross domestic product grew 4.8 percent year on year in the first three months, picking up pace from a 4-percent increase in the fourth quarter last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

The economy posted a stable performance with continued recovery as China balanced the epidemic control and economic and social development, NBS spokesperson Fu Linghui said at a press conference.

