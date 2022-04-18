China's fixed-asset investment up 9.3 pct in Q1

Xinhua) 10:36, April 18, 2022

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment went up 9.3 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.

