China's GDP expands 2.5 pct in H1

Xinhua) 10:13, July 15, 2022

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 2.5 percent year on year in the first half of 2022, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Friday.

In the second quarter, the country's GDP grew 0.4 percent year on year, the NBS data showed.

