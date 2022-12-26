Home>>
China's path to build up its strength in agriculture
(CGTN) 15:27, December 26, 2022
China's annual central rural work conference was held from Friday to Saturday in Beijing, aiming at enhanced efforts to build up China's strength in agriculture. China has a tradition of emphasizing agriculture and food security.
"Building up China's strength in agriculture" was highlighted in the Report to the 20th National Congress of the CPC. What is the status of China's food security and agricultural development? What challenges does China need to overcome for building up its agricultural strength? This animation offers some insights.
