Huawei opens 2nd store in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tech giant Huawei on Tuesday opened a new store in Jeddah, the Red Sea port city in Saudi Arabia.

This is the second store that Huawei has opened in the kingdom.

Inside the new 600-square-meter store, customers can get in touch with future technologies and learn how they will benefit from them.

Eric Yang, chairman and CEO of Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia, said the new store in Jeddah reflects Huawei's willingness to expand its business in the kingdom as well as its continued commitment to this strategic market.

Huawei's first store in Saudi Arabia opened its doors on Feb. 2, 2022 in Riyadh, the kingdom's capital. It is also Huawei's biggest flagship store outside China.

