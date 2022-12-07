Chinese tech giant Huawei provides advanced ICT knowledge for Ethiopian college students

Xinhua) December 07, 2022

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tech giant Huawei, through its Seeds for the Future Program, has provided advanced knowledge and experience-sharing training on information and communications technology (ICT) for Ethiopian university students.

The experience and knowledge transfer initiative, which ran for one week, provided training to 66 students from 12 Ethiopian universities. An online graduation ceremony was also held Monday in the presence of Ethiopian Ministry of Education officials, Huawei said in a statement on Tuesday.

Students learned about cutting-edge technology and innovation from eminent lecturers in key areas such as 5G, networking, and cloud, according to the statement.

In 2008, Huawei launched the Seeds for the Future Program to support the cultivation of local digital talent in communities worldwide. Since 2016, the program has been run annually in Ethiopia, with participation from more than 200 students.

Chen Mingliang, CEO of Huawei Ethiopia who addressed the graduation event, said the opportunity serves to develop young Ethiopian talent in ICT so as to support the country's future.

Zelalem Assefa, head of ICT and digital education at the Ethiopian Ministry of Education, said Huawei and the Ministry of Education have a long history of collaborating on the program. The official also extended his congratulations to the students who participated in this program and praised Huawei for supporting young talent.

