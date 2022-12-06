Bulgarian students receive Huawei award in ICT

Xinhua) 16:28, December 06, 2022

SOFIA, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tech giant Huawei here on Monday awarded certificates to 30 Bulgarian students who participated in the company's global Seeds For the Future program this year.

In 2014, Huawei's Seeds for the Future program was launched in Bulgaria. Back then 10 Bulgarian students were awarded, Li Shaowei, General Manager of Huawei Technologies Bulgaria, said at the award ceremony.

This year, 30 Bulgarian students received the award, which demonstrates the ICT (information communications technology) sector is backed by the growing interest of young people in innovations and digitalization, Li said at the ceremony.

According to Li, the program is important for students interested in ICT and digital technologies as it fills the gap between theory and practice. "Digital skills are one of the most significant areas in the education sector, and their professional level opens doors to many opportunities," Li said.

Sevgi Mehmedova, one of the laureates, said the award was "something special" for her.

"It shows that we have learned something and gained new knowledge. This is a success and a big start for me as a student," said Mehmedova, 21, who studies informatics and computer science at the University of Economics in Varna.

