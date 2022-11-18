Slovenian students learn 5G, AI at Huawei's future seeds program

LJUBLJANA, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Five Slovenian students were awarded certificates on Thursday after they successfully completed Huawei's third "Seeds for the Future" program.

The annual program, which was initiated in 2008 by Chinese technology provider Huawei, features 5G technology, artificial intelligence (AI), metaverse, cyber security, leadership theories and Chinese culture.

The focus of the program "is to boost young technological talents and reduce the digital gap, in the way we know better: sharing the experience and knowledge of our technicians and professionals," Zhang Zhenhua, CEO of Huawei Technologies Slovenia, said at a conference on technological talents of the future organized by the company.

"Understanding the digital infrastructure that connects us and understanding the different cultures of our business partners are crucial skills for the next generation of innovators and experts," he said.

"The leaders of tomorrow will need to be creative thinkers and digital by default, with a strong grasp of the world around them. I am convinced that some of them are in this room today," Zhang said.

The "Seeds for the Future" program is designed to develop skilled, local ICT (information and communications technology) talents and bridge communication between countries and cultures.

