Huawei launches annual ICT competition in Lebanon

Xinhua) 11:14, October 26, 2022

Lebanese Telecommunications Minister Johnny Corm (at the podium) speaks at the opening ceremony of the Huawei ICT competition in Beirut, Lebanon, on Oct. 25, 2022. Huawei launched on Tuesday the 6th edition of its annual ICT Competition in Lebanon to support "aspiring students" in the country, the Chinese tech giant said in a press release. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

BEIRUT, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Huawei launched on Tuesday the 6th edition of its annual ICT Competition in Lebanon to support "aspiring students" in the country, the Chinese tech giant said in a press release.

From October to December, thousands of undergraduate students are expected to participate in the competition, which is being held virtually, Huawei said.

"Huawei is committed to developing the ICT industry by investing in local young talent and creating an open, collaborative ecosystem," Public Relations and Governmental Affairs Director of Huawei Lebanon Mohamad Sharara said in the press release.

Lebanese Labor Minister Mustafa Bayram (at the podium) speaks at the opening ceremony of the Huawei ICT competition in Beirut, Lebanon, on Oct. 25, 2022. Huawei launched on Tuesday the 6th edition of its annual ICT Competition in Lebanon to support "aspiring students" in the country, the Chinese tech giant said in a press release. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

Lebanese Telecommunications Minister Johnny Corm highlighted Huawei's role in empowering Lebanon's youth.

"Collaborating with a global technology company reconfirms our commitment to empower our nation's youth and prepare a future generation for Lebanon's digital transformation journey," Corm was quoted as saying by the Huawei press release.

Winners of the Huawei ICT competition are expected to receive internships, opportunities to join Huawei, and 20,000 U.S. dollars in cash prize.

