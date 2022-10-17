Huawei launches annual training program for ICT talents in Brunei

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Huawei Technologies in Brunei held a ceremony on Monday to officially launch its "Seeds for the Future" 2022 program at Universiti Brunei Darussalam, the country's most renowned university.

Aiming at nurturing local Information and Communications Technology (ICT) talents, the annual "Seeds for the Future" program in Brunei entered its eighth session since 2015.

"It is also the third year we are conducting online training since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020," Zhang Jianwei, CEO of Huawei Technologies in Brunei, told Xinhua.

According to Zhang, 55 students from eight local institutions will join this year's program with cutting-edge technology training.

Haji Azman, Brunei's permanent secretary at the Ministry of Education, Wang Haitao, deputy chief of mission at the Chinese Embassy in Brunei, and more than 100 students and guests from education institutions, ICT industries, and government-linked companies attended the event.

