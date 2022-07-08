Huawei holds roadshow in Bulgaria

Xinhua

SOFIA, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Huawei, a Chinese tech giant in information and communication technology (ICT), showcased its latest solutions during its Enterprise ICT Roadshow 2022 here on Thursday.

Huawei's latest products, such as Campus Networks, full-stack Data Centers, and Huawei Clouds that provide stable and reliable cloud services, were presented in a truck in front of the National Theater "Ivan Vazov" in the heart of Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.

During the one-day event held under the slogan "Digital Transition to New Value Together," Huawei also demonstrated cutting-edge solutions dedicated to the digital education transformation, and also covered industries such as e-government, finance, ISP and electric power.

This is the first time for Huawei to hold a roadshow in Bulgaria, according to the company.

Li Shaowei, chief executive officer (CEO) of Huawei Technologies Bulgaria, told Xinhua that "Huawei's intention with the roadshow is to encourage open discussions, share knowledge and give everyone a good idea of what will be in the future."

"Huawei actively supports the growth of Bulgarian communities and enterprises," Li said.

