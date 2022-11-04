China's ICT giant launches fund to develop innovation leaders in Zambia

Xinhua) 10:30, November 04, 2022

Zambian acting Minister of Education Elijah Muchima delivers a speech during the launch of an information communication technology (ICT) fund in Lusaka, Zambia, on Nov. 3, 2022. Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei on Thursday launched the information communication technology (ICT) fund to develop innovation leaders to accelerate Zambia's digital transformation agenda. (Xinhua/Martin Mbangweta)

LUSAKA, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei on Thursday launched an information communication technology (ICT) fund to develop innovation leaders to accelerate Zambia's digital transformation agenda.

Dubbed the Hakainde Hichilema Innovation Fund, the fund is part of the four-year partnership and initiative by Huawei that will see the training on ICT of 5,000 young people by the year 2025.

Huawei's Vice President for Southern Africa Region Phil Li said the company wanted to help identify and develop special and bankable talent that anchor Zambia's digital transformation agenda to accelerate both economic and social development through ICTs.

"It is our desire to offer ICT basic skill training to at least 50 instructors and 50 selected government officials in the Ministry of Education and its affiliates," he said.

According to him, the launch follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Huawei and the government in March this year for a digital innovation leadership program.

The company, he said, will also establish an innovation hub, a physical space for the incubation and actualization of ICT ideas that will accommodate all the necessary infrastructure needed for innovators to generate, develop and test the viability of their digital solutions under the keen mentorship of dedicated experts.

Huawei's Vice President for Southern Africa Region Phil Li (2nd L) and Zambian acting Minister of Education Elijah Muchima (3rd L) unveil the visual designs of the forthcoming National Digital Innovation Hub during the launch of an information communication technology (ICT) fund in Lusaka, Zambia, on Nov. 3, 2022. Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei on Thursday launched the information communication technology (ICT) fund to develop innovation leaders to accelerate Zambia's digital transformation agenda. (Xinhua/Martin Mbangweta)

Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati welcomed the initiative and thanked the Chinese company, saying it will go a long way in promoting digital skills and entrepreneurship among university and college students.

In a speech read for him by Brilliant Habeenzu, the permanent secretary of the ministry, the minister commended Huawei for implementing various projects in the ICT sector in Zambia and for its continued support in the development of the sector.

The government was committed to unlocking the country's economic potential through ICTs, he said.

Acting Minister of Education Elijah Muchima said the government has partnered with Huawei to ensure that every learner in the country acquires digital skills and is prepared to face the fast-changing digital world.

According to him, Zambia has made strides toward digital transformation over the past few years, as evident in digital infrastructure, digital financial systems and digital platforms.

He, however, said gaps still exist in digital skills and digital entrepreneurship and commended Huawei for coming up with the initiative to provide young people with ICT skills.

"My ministry believes that through technology and digital systems, we can take the learning resources to all parts of this country so that every learner in Zambia has the digital skill to unlock their potential," he said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)