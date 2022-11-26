Huawei-supported 5G network launched in Zambia

Xinhua) 10:56, November 26, 2022

LUSAKA, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- The leading mobile services provider MTN in Zambia has launched its fifth-generation mobile (5G) network which will enable consumers to have fast-paced and indestructible internet speed.

The network launched on Thursday will also enable signal carriers to transfer data at a fast speed and users to download huge files of any kind faster than before without network jamming.

Undertaken in partnership with Chinese ICT giant Huawei, the network was initially piloted in January this year.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema commended MTN and Huawei for making Zambia's first-ever 5G network possible.

He said the 5G is in line with the government's digital agenda to catch up on technological advancements and transform the economy, adding that the speed that comes with the 5G network will transform the way business is being conducted as it will improve communication and enhance service delivery.

Phil Li, Huawei's vice president for the southern Africa region, commended MTN for being a 5G market leader in Zambia. He reiterated Huawei's long-term commitment to the partnership the two companies have enjoyed for years.

Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati said the 5G network will go a long way in transforming the lives of people because they will have access to high-speed internet.

Yolanda Cuba, vice president for the southern and east African region of MTN Group, thanked Huawei and other partners for making the launch become a reality.

