Chinese tech giants take center stage at mega Bangladesh digital show

Xinhua) 09:47, February 01, 2023

DHAKA, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Tens of thousands of tech lovers thronged the annual grandest show to see the latest lineup of products for digital world.

The three-day "Digital Bangladesh Mela (expo) 2023" held here recently drew huge crowds particularly to the pavilions of leading Chinese vendors -- Huawei and ZTE which brought diverse cutting-edge technologies to the visitors.

The fair, which kicked off last Thursday with the theme "Digital Bangladesh, Highway of Connectivity," was aimed at demonstrating super-fast 5G mobile technology and overall progress of the country in digitization process.

Chinese Huawei and ZTE Bangladesh came forward with their latest technologies, among other scores of local and foreign companies, for different verticals and those solutions fascinated nearly 20,000 visitors of the mega event.

People of all ages specially the youth flocked to the fair at Dhaka's Bangabandhu International Conference Center, a multipurpose facility, previously known as the Bangladesh China Friendship Conference Center, to experience the latest editions of technologies.

And the main objective was to create public awareness about the need and use of digital technology and connectivity, according to the Bangladesh government's Posts and Telecommunications Division, which organized the event.

Both Huawei and ZTE designed their pavilions with attractive solutions equipped with multiple breakthrough innovations in different frontiers, such as 5.5G, enterprise business solutions, Huawei cloud and digital power.

Demo sites of smart port and digital power solutions were also available for the audience along with video illustrations and success stories on the latest innovations.

One lure of the fair was apparently ZTE's exquisite robotic dog, which is also referred to as a "5G intelligent inspection quadrupedal robotic dog."

Smart port, Smart Education, Huawei Solar PV solution, cloud service and many more also impressed visitors at the fair.

Sajedul Alam, a capital Dhaka dweller, said he is very happy to come to the fair.

"Technology has improved a lot. We see a robot here, it's AI (artificial intelligence) robot, it's with 5G technology integration here and this 5G technology can be used in many ways," Alam said while watching the ZTE's robot dog.

He further said, "Our technology is progressing steadily, it will encourage the use of technology in Bangladesh. Thanks to ZTE for bringing such a technology to us."

Ma Jian (Nicky), chief technical officer of Huawei's South Asia Representative Office, said they had brought a lot of advanced technology here, like a 5.5G, which would bring revolution for the 5th industrial revolution.

"We've brought the cloud solution, which could bring intelligent world for Bangladesh. As we know that we need to overcome a challenge from energy crisis. So we have brought the solar solution to realize a green zero carbon emission society for Bangladesh.

"On the other hand, we have brought a lot of industry solutions like smart education, smart ports, something like this."

He said Huawei's mission and vision is to bring Bangladesh to a fully connected intelligent world.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)