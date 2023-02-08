Huawei awards 80 Bulgarian students 2,000-euro scholarships

Xinhua) 13:00, February 08, 2023

SOFIA, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tech giant Huawei on Tuesday awarded 80 outstanding Bulgarian students 2,000 euros (2,140 U.S. dollars) each in scholarships under the company's Seeds for the Future program.

As a global information and communications technology (ICT) company, Huawei believes that quality education and practice should be accessible to all young people, so it set up this scholarship program to encourage outstanding students, Wang Peng, executive director Huawei South Balkans Region, said at the awards ceremony.

Dimitar Danchev, Bulgaria's deputy minister of economy and industry, said that promoting the development of sustainable high-tech companies is a main priority for his ministry.

Qualified personnel are needed to achieve this, he said.

