3rd CICPE to kick off in Hainan in mid-April

Xinhua) 16:03, February 02, 2023

HAIKOU, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- The third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) is scheduled to kick off in mid-April in south China's Hainan Province, according to the organizer Thursday.

An opening ceremony for the expo, to be held in the city of Haikou, will be held on April 10. The expo will last through April 15.

The total area of this year's expo will reach 100,000 square meters, with the international exhibition area to cover 80,000 square meters.

With Italy designated as the guest of honor country, countries including France, Germany, the United States, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and RCEP member countries will bring their high-quality consumer products to the exhibition, said Ji Guohui with Hainan Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development.

A legion of international brands will participate in the expo for the first time, said Ji.

