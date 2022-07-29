2nd CICPE provides important platform for driving consumption upgrading, high-level opening up

People's Daily Online) 18:40, July 29, 2022

Visitors from far and wide have flocked to the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), held at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center from July 25 to July 30 in Haikou city, south China’s Hainan Province, in search of some of the world’s premium, high-end products showcased at the annual event. With over 2,800 brands covering more than 10 categories ranging from clothing, cosmetics, jewelry, household electronics, food, health supplements and beverages, there is certainly a palette of colorful choices capable of satisfying each and every consumer’s own unique individual preferences.

With the theme of “Share Open Opportunities, Co-Create a Better Life,” the 2022 CICPE has meanwhile provided exhibitors representing 1,100 enterprises from 61 countries and regions with an important platform to take advantage of Hainan’s status as China’s largest free trade port and an international center for tourism consumption. The Expo is not only the first to focus on consumer products in China, but is also the largest of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region, promoting high-level opening up by connecting domestic and foreign markets, enhancing consumption upgrading and propelling global consumption trends.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)