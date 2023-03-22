We Are China

Boao Forum for Asia 2023 to be held from March 28 to 31

Ecns.cn) 14:34, March 22, 2023

Drone photo taken on March 21, 2023 shows the aerial view of the Boao Forum for Asia International Conference Center in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The annual conference will be held from March 28 to 31 entirely offline.

