MBTs rumble in Gobi desert

China Military Online) 09:53, March 22, 2023

Main battle tanks attached to a tank element under the PLA 77th Group Army rumble in speed during a field training exercise in northwest China's Gobi desert in mid March, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xue Zongyan and Liu Shanlin)

