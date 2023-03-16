Home>>
Naval vessels cleave through waves
(China Military Online) 09:06, March 16, 2023
Vessels attached to a landing ship group with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command steam in formation during a maritime training exercise in early March, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Hao)
