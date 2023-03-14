Home>>
Pilot cadets practice in JL-10 trainer
(China Military Online) 10:02, March 14, 2023
A ground crew member assigned to a regiment of the Naval Aviation University guides a two-seat JL-10 jet trainer to the take-off line during a flight training exercise held in early February, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yinglong)
