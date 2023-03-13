Home>>
Tanker trucks maneuver to designated site
(China Military Online) 09:25, March 13, 2023
Tanker trucks attached to a brigade of the PLA Xizang Military Command maneuver to the designated site on the mountain road to perform a POL (Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants) transport task in late February, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gan Yadong)
