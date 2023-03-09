Home>>
Fighter jet soars into sky for flight training
(China Military Online) 15:42, March 09, 2023
Fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the Air Force taxi on the runway before takeoff for a high-intensity flight training exercise in early February, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)
