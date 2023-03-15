Home>>
Frigates fire at sea
(China Military Online) 09:38, March 15, 2023
Two guided-missile frigates attached to a naval destroyer flotilla under the PLA Eastern Theater Command sail in formation during a multi-subject training exercise held in late February, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jiang Xia)
