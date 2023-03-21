Home>>
Helicopters in night flight
(China Military Online) 09:15, March 21, 2023
A helicopter attached to a brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command participates in a round-the-clock flight training exercise in mid March, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Huanpeng)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.