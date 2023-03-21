Languages

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Helicopters in night flight

(China Military Online) 09:15, March 21, 2023

A helicopter attached to a brigade under the PLA Eastern Theater Command participates in a round-the-clock flight training exercise in mid March, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Huanpeng)


