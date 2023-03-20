Fighter jets leave for 24-hour flight

China Military Online) 09:19, March 20, 2023

J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi down the flightline in formation before takeoff for a 24-hour flight training exercise recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)

