Languages

Archive

Monday, March 20, 2023

Home>>

Fighter jets leave for 24-hour flight

(China Military Online) 09:19, March 20, 2023

J-10 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxi down the flightline in formation before takeoff for a 24-hour flight training exercise recently. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Guoyun)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories