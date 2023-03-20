Marathon attracts 30,000 runners in SW China's Chongqing

People's Daily Online) 15:54, March 20, 2023

The 2023 Changan Chongqing Marathon kicks off in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on March 19, 2023. (Photo/Chongqing Marathon)

The 2023 Changan Chongqing Marathon was held on March 19 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. A total of 30,000 runners from 347 cities around the world participated in the race.

The race attracted many top runners, including over 750 runners who previously had completed marathons in less than three hours.

The 2023 Changan Chongqing Marathon kicks off in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on March 19, 2023. (Photo/Chongqing Marathon)

After fierce competition, Anderson Saitoti Seroi from Kenya won first place in the men's group with a time of two hours, 11 minutes and 55 seconds, and Gizachew Hailu Negasa and Mengistie Asren Getaw, both from Ethiopia, finished second and third, respectively.

Anderson Saitoti Seroi from Kenya wins first place in the men's group. (Photo/Chongqing Marathon)

Gizachew Hailu Negasa from Ethiopia finishes second in the men's group. (Photo/Chongqing Marathon)

Mengistie Asren Getaw from Ethiopia finishes third in the men's group. (Photo/Chongqing Marathon)

In the women's group, Fantu Zewude Jifar from Ethiopia took first with a time of two hours and 26 minutes. Chinese runner Li Zhixuan finished second and Aynalem Kasahun Teferi from Ethiopia came in third.

727 runners who finished the race in less than three hours received trophies.

Fantu Zewude Jifar from Ethiopia wins first place in the women’s group. (Photo/Chongqing Marathon)

Chinese runner Li Zhixuan finishes second in the women’s group. (Photo/Chongqing Marathon)

Aynalem Kasahun Teferi from Ethiopia finishes third in the women’s group. (Photo/Chongqing Marathon)

The organizing committee of the event provided considerable services to ensure a high-quality race, including a Q&A about the marathon and volunteer services. More than 1,500 volunteers were mobilized to meet the needs of the event.

The organizing committee also established a medical service center, seven branches of the medical service center and 67 medical service sites, mobilized 830 professional medical workers and deployed 120 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to ensure safety of the runners during the race.

Before it kicked off, the 2023 Changan Chongqing Marathon released the first digital medal. Nearly 300,000 runners participated in the race online.

Runners compete in the 2023 Changan Chongqing Marathon held on March 19 in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo/Chongqing Marathon)

Photo shows volunteers serving at the event. (Photo/Chongqing Marathon)

