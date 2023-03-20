He Jie renews Chinese men's marathon national record

Xinhua) 10:30, March 20, 2023

Second-placed He Jie of China celebrates after the men's competition at the 2023 Wuxi Marathon in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

WUXI, China, March 19 (Xinhua) -- China's He Jie improved the Chinese men's marathon national record by 46 seconds at the 2023 Wuxi Marathon on Sunday.

The 24-year-old clocked two hours, seven minutes and 30 seconds to finish second in the men's race, cutting more than three minutes off his personal best and lagging 11 seconds behind winner Enock Onchari of Kenya.

China's Yang Shaohui finished third in 2:07:49 as he also beat the previous national record set by Ren Longyun back in 2007.

In the women's race, Chinese runner Bai Li clocked 2:26:33 to wrap up her convincing victory. Ethiopia's Chernet Misganaw finished second in 2:28:00 in her marathon debut, followed by fellow Ethiopian Koren Yal in 2:29:51.

Enock Onchari of Kenya celebrates during the men's competition at the 2023 Wuxi Marathon in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Bai Li of China crosses the finish line during the women's competition at the 2023 Wuxi Marathon in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Enock Onchari of Kenya celebrates during the men's competition at the 2023 Wuxi Marathon in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

First-placed Bai Li (C) of China, second-placed Chernet Misganaw Takele (L) and third-placed Koren Jelela Yal of Ethiopia pose on the podium after the women's competition at the 2023 Wuxi Marathon in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

He Jie of China crosses the finish line during the men's competition at the 2023 Wuxi Marathon in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Enock Onchari of Kenya crosses the finish line during the men's competition at the 2023 Wuxi Marathon in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)