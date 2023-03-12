Zhang Deshun runs China's fastest women's marathon time in 11 years at Nagoya

March 12 (Xinhua)

TOKYO, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Deshun ran China's fastest women's marathon time in 11 years to finish fourth in two hours 24 minutes and five seconds in the 2023 Nagoya Women's Marathon on Sunday.

Zhang's personal best is the second-best time for Chinese marathoners since Wang Jiali won the 2012 Chongqing Marathon in 2:22:41. Zhou Chunxiu clocked 2:23:42 in the same event in Chongqing.

The 27-year-old Zhang, who finished 11th at last year's Eugene World Championships, was behind two-time Chicago Marathon winner and former world champion Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya, and Japanese duo Ayuko Suzuki and Honami Maeda.

Chepngetich, who clocked the second all-time best of 2:14:18 at last year's Chicago Marathon, pulled away soon after the start, crossing the finish line in 2:18:08. Suzuki was second in 2:21:52 and Maeda was third in 2:22:32.

