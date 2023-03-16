Home>>
Chinese diver to be inducted into hall of fame
(People's Daily Online) 16:16, March 16, 2023
Five-time Olympic champion Wu Minxia will be inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame in September, World Aquatics said on Wednesday.
Wu, an eight-time world champion, is one of the most successful divers in history.
Screenshot from fina.org
She is one of 13 honorees from eight countries this year including US swimmer Michael Phelps, Japanese swimmer Kosuke Kitajima and Russian artistic swimmer Natalia Ischenko, according to the online press release from World Aquatics, the organization formerly known as FINA.
The induction will be held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on September 30.
(Cover photo: Xinhua; Compiled by Sun Hang)
