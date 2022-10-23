Home>>
Chinese pair wins women's synchronized diving 10m gold
(People's Daily App) 13:42, October 23, 2022
Chinese teen stars Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi won gold medal in the women's 10m synchro platform final on Friday at the the FINA Diving World Cup held in Berlin, Germany.
The pair delivered five rounds of diving with a total score of 349.80 points, beating the pair from the US who finished second with 261.54 points.
Here's a video of the Chinese pair's excellent performance during the competition.
(Produced by Huang Jingjing and Di Jingyuan; Video source: CCTV)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chen Yuxi, Quan Hongchan win women's 10m synchronized gold at FINA Diving World Cup
- FINA Diving World Cup: Lian Junjie, Yang Hao compete in men's synchronized 10m platform final
- China's teen diving stars shine at FINA World Cup in Berlin
- Chinese athletes compete at 19th FINA World Championships
- Highlights of women's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at FINA Worlds
- Chinese divers win single final on 14th day at FINA Worlds
- China's divers extend unbeaten run at worlds with two more golds
- China continues diving prowess, open water ends on 13th day at FINA Worlds
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.