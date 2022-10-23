Chinese pair wins women's synchronized diving 10m gold

(People's Daily App) 13:42, October 23, 2022

Chinese teen stars Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi won gold medal in the women's 10m synchro platform final on Friday at the the FINA Diving World Cup held in Berlin, Germany.

The pair delivered five rounds of diving with a total score of 349.80 points, beating the pair from the US who finished second with 261.54 points.

Here's a video of the Chinese pair's excellent performance during the competition.

(Produced by Huang Jingjing and Di Jingyuan; Video source: CCTV)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)