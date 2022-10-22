Chen Yuxi, Quan Hongchan win women's 10m synchronized gold at FINA Diving World Cup
Chen Yuxi/Quan Hongchan (L) of China pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of the women's synchronized 10m platform final at the FINA Diving World Cup in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Photos
