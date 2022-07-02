Highlights of women's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at FINA Worlds
Chang Yani of China competes during the women's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Chen Yiwen of China competes during the women's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Chang Yani of China competes during the women's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Chen Yiwen of China competes during the women's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Chang Yani of China competes during the women's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Chang Yani of China competes during the women's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Chen Yiwen of China competes during the women's 3m springboard semifinal of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Photos
