China's divers extend unbeaten run at worlds with two more golds

Xinhua) 14:30, July 01, 2022

Chen Yuxi (L)/Quan Hongchan of China compete during the women's 10m synchronised final of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 30, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese diving team maintained a perfect winning run at the FINA World Championships here on Thursday, as Quan Hongchan/Chen Yuxi topped the women's 10m synchronized, followed by Wang Zongyuan's title defense in the men's 1m springboard event.

It's the second gold at the tournament for both Quan and Chen after Chen won the individual 10m platform event ahead of her teammate Quan who claimed the gold in the mixed 3m/10m team event.

The teenage duo finished with 368.40 points, 69 points ahead of the second-ranked American Delaney Schnell/Katrina Young. Malaysian pair Nur Dhabitah Sabri/Pandelela Pamg clinched the bronze medal with 298.68, only 0.72 behind the Americans.

"Compared with competing in the individual event, I feel more comfortable when participating in the synchronized because I know my teammate is next to me, I know how good she is and I believe that she will lead us to the victory," said the 16-year-old Chen, who is one year elder than her partner.

Both two girls won golds for China at the Tokyo Olympic Games last year as Quan delivered five dazzling dives to beat Chen by 40.80 points for the title in the individual 10m event, while Chen claim the synchronized gold with another world champion Zhang Jiaqi.

"We started to pair from the beginning of this year," said Quan. "She is one year elder than me, but in daily life, we are both very naughty, maybe I'm more naughty than her."

It was the Chinese diving team's eighth gold at the tournament, but only two and half hours later, the ninth came with no surprise - another Olympic champion Wang Zongyuan defended his men's 1m springboard title to claim his third gold of the tournament.

The 20-year-old has also triumphed in 3m springboard and 3m synchronized earlier this week.

"I was very focused in the final tonight, and I was satisfied with my performance," said Wang. "I have never got such a high total score in this event."

Wang collected 493.30 points for the gold, 66.35 ahead of Britain's Jack Laugher, while Australia's Li Shixin took the bronze with 395.40. The other Chinese diver Zheng Jiuyuan ranked eighth.

