Teenage divers earn 100th gold for China at FINA World Championships

Bai Yuming (L)/Quan Hongchan of China react after the mixed 3m&10m team final of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

BUDAPEST, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Teenage diving pair Quan Hongchan and Bai Yuming clinched China's 100th diving gold at FINA World Championships here on Wednesday.

The two 15-year-olds dominated in the mixed 3m and 10m team event, also the fifth gold for China in as many events in this year's worlds at the Duna Arena.

Powerhouse China has won 95 of the available 151 gold medals in diving in the tournament's history before coming to Budapest, which accounts for 63% of the total. Russia (excluding the Soviet Union) and the United States follow on 13 world titles each in the sport.

Olympic champion Quan won her second medal, also her first gold, at the worlds, after being edged by fellow Chinese Chen Yuxi in the women's 10m platform on Monday.

