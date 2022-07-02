Chinese athletes compete at 19th FINA World Championships

Chang Yani of China competes during the women's 3m springboard preliminary of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Chen Yiwen of China competes during the women's 3m springboard preliminary of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Chang Yani of China reacts during the women's 3m springboard preliminary of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Chen Yiwen of China reacts after the women's 3m springboard preliminary of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Multiple exposed photo taken on July 1, 2022 shows Chang Yani of China competing during the women's 3m springboard preliminary of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Chang Yani (R) of China talks with her coach Shi Tingmao (C) during the women's 3m springboard preliminary of diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, July 1, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

